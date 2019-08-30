Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 30

ZURICH/BERLIN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% higher at 9,870 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

Novartis on Friday announced positive study results for its prospective multiple sclerosis drug ofatumumab that the Swiss drugmaker hopes will pose a stiff challenge to Roche’s medicine Ocrevus in a highly competitive market.

Shares indicated up 1%

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* mobilezone said it secured bonded loans.

* Zug Estates Holding said its operating income grew by 4% in the first half of the year.

* Emmi AG said it will hold a 37.8% stake in Quillayes Surlat, a new entity combining two businesses in Latin America.

* Adval Tech Holding said net profit stood at 4.2 million Swiss francs after the first half of the year, down from 7.8 million in the previous year.

* CFT said its adjusted revenue grew by 3.4% in constant currencies.

* Edisun Power Europe said it saw revenue growth of 9% in the first half-year.

ECONOMY

* Swiss KOF leading business indicator due at 0700 GMT. Seen falling to 94.5 points.