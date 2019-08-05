Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 5

ZURICH/BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.8 percent lower at 9,729 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

TRADE, EU

It would take a “miracle” for Switzerland and the European Union to clinch a quick deal over a stalled partnership treaty that has disrupted cross-border share trading and strained bilateral ties, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re’s Britain-based ReAssure unit has agreed to buy the closed book business of Quilter for 425 million pounds ($515.19 million).

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse has hired Khalid Al Ghamdi, currently managing director at Mizuho Saudi Arabia, as its new Saudi Arabia CEO, two sources close to the matter said.

ROCHE

The pharma company said its Tecentriq drug combined with platinum-based chemotherapy reduced the risk of the disease worsening or death in patients with advanced bladder cancer.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Interroll Holding on Monday said net profit was up 24.2% to 23.1 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2019.

* Ascom Holding said its net revenue fell by 4.2% in the first half of the year. The company also said chairwoman Jeannine Pilloud will take over as acting CEO, replacing Holger Cordes who is leaving the company.

* Belimo Holding reported H1 net income rising to 53.4 million Swiss francs from 47.6 million francs a year earlier.

ECONOMY

Swiss consumer sentiment was at -8 points during the third quarter, a slight improvement from the -9 points in April, according to data from the Swiss economics ministry.

June retail sales due at 0630 GMT

July forex reserves due at around 0700 GMT.