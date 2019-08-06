Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 6

ZURICH/BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6% lower at 9,541 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* OC Oerlikon Corporation AG said it had adjusted its guidance for 2019 due to the global economic slowdown, now expecting around same level of performance as for full-year 2018.

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG said LLB Verwaltung (Switzerland) Ltd had agreed with U.S. authorities to pay $10.7 million to settle allegations of helping rich Americans evade taxes. The accord covers the U.S. business of the former Liechtensteinische Landesbank (Switzerland), which ceased its banking operations as of the end of 2013 and of which LLB Verwaltung (Switzerland) Ltd is the successor.

* Galenica AG: increased consolidated net sales by 2.2% to CHF 1,600.4 million in the first half of 2019; H1 operating result (EBIT) increased by 18.1% to CHF 82.8 million; 2019 forecast slightly raised

* Banque Cantonale Du Jura said operating income dropped 10.1% to 8.7 million CHF ($8.93 million) in the first half of 2019.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica AG: announces positive results of phase 3 target study with antibiotic ceftobiprole in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI)

* Georg Fischer AG: to acquire leading U.S. marine service provider

* Swissquote Group Holding SA: H1 pre-tax profit of CHF 25.1 million was lower year-on-year; pre-tax profit forecast for 2019 of CHF 44 million made in March has been revised to CHF 48 million

* Komax Holding AG: expects to achieve higher order intake, revenues and EBIT in second half of 2019 than in first six months; H1 order intake fell by 19.2%, H1 revenues were 14.2% lower; 54.2% fall in EBIT to CHF 16.4 million for H1

RESEARCH

LONZA GROUP AG: BERENBERG STARTS WITH BUY RATING; PRICE TARGET SFR 410

INFICON HOLDING AG: BERENBERG RAISES PRICE TARGET TO SFR 725 FROM SFR 610

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled. ($1 = 0.9740 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)