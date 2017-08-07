Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 7

ZURICH, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,193 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

CLARIANT

A big investor in Clariant and Huntsman backs the chemical companies’ planned $20 billion merger, saying it would unlock synergies and lift profits more than any alternative from activists seeking to derail the deal.

UBS CREDIT SUISSE

Swiss bank UBS UBSG.S kept its place as the world’s biggest private bank with $2.06 trillion in assets under management, a wealth management researcher found.

Credit Suisse, which has prioritised private banking under Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, was overtaken by Royal Bank of Canada and fell to sixth.

SWISS RE

The world’s second-biggest reinsurer is keeping excess capital on hand so it could pounce on any opportunities that arise, Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler told newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview.

KUEHNE & NAGEL

Owner Klaus-Michael Kuehne tells Sonntagszeitung newspaper that 3-D printing may replace 10 to 20 percent of current manufacturing in the years ahead. “This will lead to declines in transportation for us as well,” he says, adding the logistics group was compensating by building up deliveries of pharmaceuticals and perishable goods. Brexit had had no impact so far but the group was unsure how customers would react in future.

ECONOMY

A Swiss business lobby that represents the interests of small and mid-sized companies has called on the Swiss National Bank to consider ending its policy of using negative interest rates to keep a lid on the strong Swiss franc and fight deflation.

The Swiss National Bank is due to release details of its foreign currency holdings at 0700 GMT

The SNB is also due to publish details of sight deposits at 0800 GMT

Consumer price index data is due to be released by the Swiss Federal Statstics Office at 0715 GMT