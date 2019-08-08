Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 8

ZURICH/BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9% higher at 9,624 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ADECCO

Revenues fell 3% during its second quarter as the staffing company said hiring slowed in Europe’s automotive and manufacturing sector. Volumes in July indicate a continuation of the Q2 trend.

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich is set to beat its financial targets as it uses aggressive cost-cutting to counter a weaker top line, Europe’s fifth-biggest insurer said.

NESTLE

The food and drinks group started selling Starbucks-branded coffee in mainland China, seeking to tap growth in a market where it says coffee consumption per capita remains low compared to global standards.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Meyer Burger said it has received an order for HJT production line from Oxford PV for about 20 million Sfr ($20.51 million).

* Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG: shares tendered to DSV A/S correspond to 97.98% of all 23,750,000 Panalpina shares listed as of August 7, 2019

* Swiss Prime Site H1 Profit Up At CHF 356.5 Mln

* VAT Group H1 Net Income Down 70% To CHF 25 Million

* Valiant Holding H1 Group Profit At CHF 61.5 Mln

* Basler Kantonalbank H1 Profit Of CHF 48.1 Million, Down 1.8%

* Lastminute.com NV: H1 net income of EUR 12.2 million compared to EUR 0.2 million in the first half of 2018; confident to reach our guidance for 2019

* Vifor Pharma AG: raises full-year guidance

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ZUR ROSE GROUP AG: Baader Helvea initiates with “buy” rating.

KOMAX HOLDING AG: Baader Helvea cuts to “hold” from “buy”.

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled. ($1 = 0.9753 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)