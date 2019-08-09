Switzerland Market Report
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 9

ZURICH/BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

The co-heads of UBS’s investment bank are working on a scheme to revamp their division which could result in hundreds of job cuts, Bloomberg reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Investis Holding SA: Investis sells its subsidiary Regie du Rhone SA and concentrates its property management activity on the national brand Privera.

* Aluflexpack said that the electrical infrastructure at one of its sites affected by a fire in June was reinstalled and that all related costs were covered by its insurers.

* Conzzeta said net revenues fell 9.7% in H1, adding that results were strongly impacted by the divestment of its Glass Processing segment.

ECONOMY

July jobless data due at 0545 GMT. Adjusted rate seen flat at 2.3%. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)

