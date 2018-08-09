Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 9

ZURICH, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

ZURICH INSURANCE

The company is due to report its half year figures, with net profit forecast to be 14.5 percent higher at $1.72 billion , according to a Reuters poll of analyts.

ADECCO

The staffing company is due to report its second quarter earnings at 0500 GMT, with analysts polled by Reuters forecasting a 9.9 percent drop in net income.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group Holding Ag: Qtrly FFO and AFFO per unit of $0.08 and $0.06 respectively

* Schindler said it had received a one-time tax refund of 55 million Swiss francs for its net profit after settling a dispute via an arbitration procedure.

ECONOMY

Swiss unemployment figures are due to be published at 0545 GMT.