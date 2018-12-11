Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 11

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday cleared Pear Therapeutics’ mobile application to help increase retention of patients undergoing outpatient treatment for opioid abuse. Novartis unit Sandoz will lead the roll out of the app in the United States in the fourth quarter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Banque Cantonale du Valais said it expected an increase in operating and net profit in 2018 versus last year.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said it would propose to increase the share capital by up to 5 million Swiss francs at the Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday to meet its financing objective.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

NOVARTIS - Jefferies assumes coverage with “buy” rating, 105 Sfr price target

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank will keep its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged on Thursday against an uncertain economic and political backdrop, and say currency markets remain fragile, a Reuters poll found.