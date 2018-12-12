Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 12

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 8,761 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse announced a share buyback of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.51 billion) in 2019 and plans to increase its dividend by at least 5 percent from 2019 onward, confirming its strategy as it wraps up a three-year revamp under Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam.

ROCHE

Roche announced that it entered into a collaboration with Merck to develop a companion diagnostic test to identify patients eligible for anti-PD-1 therapy based on the status of a biomarker in advanced solid tumors.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: placement of up to 5 million registered shares of company to be newly issued; expects CHF-equivalent of $20 million of net proceeds

* Clariant AG: Clariant and Eastman announce agrochemical collaboration

* SGS SA: invests in Imprint Analytics, Austria

* Calida said it appointed Stefan Mues as chief digital officer and member of the management team as of Jan. 1.

* Orascom Development Holding said that it had signed the final agreement to co-develop an integrated community project in Egypt.

* Zurich Airport said passenger numbers increased by 6 percent in November compared to the year-ago month.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

Siegfried Holding - Baader Helvea raises to “buy” from “hold”

Swatch Group AG: Deutsche Bank cuts price target to 380 Swiss francs from 490

ECONOMY

The Federal Treasury will top up a 0 percent bond maturing in 2029 in its monthly auction.