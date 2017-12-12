Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 12

ZURICH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

ZURICH INSURANCE

The insurer has agreed to buy ANZ’s OnePath Life insurance businesses for 2.85 billion Australian dollars ($2.14 billion), the latest and largest foray by the Swiss company into the Australian market.

For more news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* UBS has been enlisted by Spain’s bank bailout fund to help sell a 7 percent stake in Bankia.

* Kuehne + Nagel said it had opened a regional logistics control centre in Shanghai.

* Dufry said it extended its contract for its downtown retail operation in Macao for seven years.

* Vaudoise said Renato Morelli, the assistant director and chief operating officer, is leaving the insurance company due to differences over strategy and vision. His responsibilities will be taken over by a committee of directors, the company said.

* Elma said it is expecting a significant increase in net profit to around 4 million Swiss francs ($4.03 million), from 2.3 million francs for 2017.

* Feintool said Knut Zimmer will be the company’s new chief executive officer, replacing Bruno Malinek who is taking an advisory role with companies owned by former Feintool shareholder Thomas Muhr.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said the first patient has been randomised in a proof of concept trial of Rifamycin SV in diarrhoea predominant Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

ECONOMY