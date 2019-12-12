Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 12

BERLIN/ZURICH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% higher at 10,440 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The SNB holds its year-end news conference (0900 GMT) after announcing its interest rate decision (0830 GMT).

NESTLE

The company has agreed to sell its U.S. ice cream business to Froneri in a deal valued at $4 billion, moving control of brands including Häagen-Dazs to a joint venture the Swiss group set up in 2016.

CREDIT SUISSE

CEO Tidjane Thiam said the hurdles for acquisitions were high and he preferred organic growth.

Additionally, a former executive of Credit Suisse told top bank executives as well as U.S. and Swiss authorities that she was put under surveillance in July 2017 while in a dispute with the bank, The Wall Street Journal reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bachem said CEO Thomas Frueh was resigning for health reasons and would be replaced by Thomas Meier

* Flughafen Zuerich reported a passenger increase of 0.7% y/y in November.

* Mikron said negative tax effects would significantly reduce profit after taxes in 2019 and it did not see a short-term recovery in the auto industry. It confirmed sales and EBIT forecasts for 2019.

* Molecular Partners said it was putting off the start of a phase 2 study of its drug candidate MP0250 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma as it instead pursued a possible partnership

* Roche said a combo-shot of Perjeta and Herceptin against a kind of breast cancer is comparable to intravenous formulations, as it seeks to protect its franchise in breast cancer that is now vulnerable to competition from biosimilars following Herceptin’s patent expiration.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

CLARIANT - Exane BNP Paribas raises to “outperform” from “neutral”.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss government stuck to its 2020 economic growth forecast of 1.7% on Thursday, adding that a gradual recovery is only expected in 2021 as its export-reliant economy is being hampered by slow growth in the euro zone.

* Swiss November producer/import prices due at 0730 GMT