Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 13

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8,868 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

Interest rate decision due at 0830 GMT. SNB seen to hold ultra-loose policy. Poll:

CREDIT SUISSE

Top managers purchased 557,025 of the bank’s shares on Wednesday for a combined value of 6.2 million Swiss francs, filings showed.

GAM HOLDING

The asset manager will cut staff by a tenth and omit a 2018 dividend, it said, forecasting a 2018 net loss of around 925 million Swiss francs

INSIGHT-Vitol, rival oil traders in spotlight of Brazil bribery probe

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis AG: receives European Commission approval for self-administration of Xolair across all indications

* Kuros Biosciences announced the results of its rights offering. As of Dec. 12 (1100 GMT), subscription rights for 2,769,608 new registered shares were validly exercised, representing 34.6 percent of the new registered shares offered.

ECONOMY

November producer/import prices due at 0815 GMT