Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 14

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6 percent lower at 8,763 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

GIVAUDAN

The company said it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Albert Vieille SAS, a French company specialised in natural ingredients used in the fragrance and aromatherapy markets. While terms of the deal were not disclosed, Albert Vieille’s business would have represented approximately 30 million euros of incremental sales to Givaudan’s results in 2017 on a proforma basis.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Autoneum issued a profit warning on Thursday and said that its North American business head would be leaving after the company encountered challenges.

* Dufry AG: wins new duty-free concession at Kuwait international airport’s new terminal 4

* Kuros Biosciences said it raised total gross proceeds of 16.1 million Swiss francs ($16.20 million) in its capital increase.

* Meyer Burger said it had won its first large-cale contract for 600 MW heterojunction and smartwire technologies for 74 million Swiss francs.

* Arbonia AG: is selling its industrial property in Brunnenwiese area in Arbon to RI-MA Immobilien GmbH

* Thurgauer Kantonalbank: Thomas Koller to be executive chairman

* Zurich Insurance Group AG: proposes Jasmin Staiblin for election to the board of directors

* Airopack Technology Group AG: Quint Kelders has resigned from board of directors with immediate effect

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ROCHE - Morgan Stanley initiates at “overweight”, with more than 20 pct upside to its target of 307 Sfr

ECONOMY

No major economic data due (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)