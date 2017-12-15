Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 15

ZURICH, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

NESTLE

Generic drugmaker Perrigo has decided to enter the fray for Merck KGaA’s consumer health unit, sources told Reuters, and is preparing an indicative offer for the $4.7 billion business ahead of a deadline on Friday.

Perrigo is expected to face competition from Swiss food giant Nestle and the private equity owners of German drug firm Stada, which are also lining up non-binding offers for the maker of Seven Seas vitamins and Bion nutritional supplements, the sources said on Thursday.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

South African cement producer PPC is not interested in selling or buying assets, its chairman said on Thursday after ending talks about a possible takeover by Swiss group LafargeHolcim.

BANKS

Britain kept the top spot in global financial services exports last year but Brexit threatens to raise barriers to its biggest market in Europe, TheCityUK said on Friday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY