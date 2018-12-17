Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 17

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ABB

Hitachi Ltd and ABB will announce on Monday a plan for the Japanese conglomerate to buy the Swiss engineering group’s power grid business, paying up to $7 billion for an initial 50 percent stake, the Nikkei business daily reported.

ROCHE

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved South Korean drugmaker Celltrion Inc’s biosimilar to Roche’s blockbuster breast cancer treatment, Herceptin. The treatment, which generated sales of about $7.18 billion in 2017, has been a main contributor to Roche’s profits and is one of the world’s most successful antibody drugs.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Graubuendner Kantonalbank says Daniel Fust To Take On As New CEO From Oct. 1, 2019.

* Investis Sells Majority Stake In Project Company La Foncière De La Dixence SA

ECONOMY

SNB data on sight deposits due at 0900 GMT.