Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 17

BERLIN/ZURICH, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% lower at 10,532 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The drugmaker has won U.S. antitrust approval for its $4.3 billion deal to buy gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics clearing the way for its push into treating rare diseases including hemophilia A.

NESTLE

Lenders including Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs Group are in talks to provide as much as $6 billion of debt to help finance Froneri’s buyout of Nestle’s U.S. ice cream business, Bloomberg reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Banque Cantonale de Genève said it will redeem its 2014 AT1 bond on Feb. 4.

* Bellevue Group said Patrik Gilli had been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

* Partners Group said it was making a significant investment in EyeCare Partners, a medical vision services provider in the United States.

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)