Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 18

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,586 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks :

UBS

The U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said it was charging UBS Financial Services, Inc a civil penalty of $14.5 million, saying it had failed to develop and implement an appropriate, risk-based anti-money laundering programme.

BANKS

Switzerland’s competition commission (WEKO) on Tuesday said Apple Inc AAPL.O has agreed to make a technical fix to prevent the automatic launch of its Apple Pay from disrupting rival Swiss payment app TWINT that is owned by PostFinance, the SIX Swiss Exchange, Credit Suisse and UBS, among other Swiss financial institutions.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank has advised clients to consider moving assets out of Great Britain amid Brexit uncertainty, the Financial Times reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EMS Chemie confirmed its guidance for 2018, saying it expected net sales and net operating income to rise slightly to a record levels.

* Idorsia said that Phase II studies of its P2Y212 receptor antagonist selatogrel met objectives of inhibiting platelet aggregation in patients with stable coronary artery disease.

* Meier Tobler Group said it is making personnel changes, with Matthias Ryser to become head of supply chain management and Lukas Leuenberger to replace Ryser as CFO come next August.

* Warteck Invest said Marcel Rohner has been proposed as its new president.

* Wisekey International said it expects 2018 revenue to be about $53 million, after a secure token offering was postpoined.

* Orascom said it signed an agreement with tour operator Thomas Cook.

ANALYST RATINGS:

* VAT Group: HSBC cuts target price to 120 francs, from 163 francs

* Inficon: HSBC cuts price target to 590 francs, from 643 francs

ECONOMY

The Swiss government slashed its growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019 on Tuesday after the economy contracted in the third quarter on weak domestic demand and as a strengthening Swiss franc put the brakes on exports. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)