Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 18

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2% lower at 10,520 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

A group of around 80 of Argentina’s bond holders have formally set up a creditor group, according to a statement, and designated UBS Securities and Mens Sana Advisors as financial advisors.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ABB said Claudio Facchin, Frank Duggan and Chunyuan Gu will step down from its executive committee, as announced last year.

Seperately, ABB said it has also completed the divestment of two Shanghai-based electrification joint ventures.

* Schlatter Industries said it was anticipating significantly lower revenues and profit this year after a decline in orders.

* Meyer Burger Technology said it was closing a site in Germany.

* DKSH Holding said it was buying field marketing company Crossmark.

* Addex Therapeutics said it has filed a registration statement with the U.S. SEC to ease the NASDAQ listing of American depositry shares in the company.

* SGS said it was selling its pest management and fumigation activities in Belgium and the Netherlands to Anticimex.

ECONOMY

* Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan cannot rule out a further sinking of Swiss interest rates, he said in an interview on Wednesday, although such a step was not currently needed.

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled