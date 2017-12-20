Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 20

ZURICH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

The European Union is set to grant Switzerland’s stock exchanges access to the bloc’s internal market for one year, EU sources said, in a move aimed at putting pressure on Bern to clinch an overall deal on its relations with the EU.

* Edisun Power said it acquired a 1 MW photovoltaic site in Italy from 7C solarparken.

* Nestle said Christoph Meier was taking over from Robin Tickle as head of corporate media relations. Tickle is leaving the company at the end of January.

* Romande Energie said it acquired the majority holding in Thermoreseau Avenches SA from the Avenches municipality.

