December 20, 2017 / 5:40 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SWISS STOCK EXCHANGES

The European Union is set to grant Switzerland’s stock exchanges access to the bloc’s internal market for one year, EU sources said, in a move aimed at putting pressure on Bern to clinch an overall deal on its relations with the EU.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Edisun Power said it acquired a 1 MW photovoltaic site in Italy from 7C solarparken.

* Nestle said Christoph Meier was taking over from Robin Tickle as head of corporate media relations. Tickle is leaving the company at the end of January.

* Romande Energie said it acquired the majority holding in Thermoreseau Avenches SA from the Avenches municipality.

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
