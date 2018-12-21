Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 21

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE, UBS

U.S. banking regulators announced on Thursday they had signed off on “living wills” for four foreign banks - Barclays , Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and UBS - detailing how they could safely be dissolved in a crisis.

NOVARTIS

Biogen’s Spinraza treatment for spinal muscular atrophy and Novartis’s experimental gene therapy are both expensive, but the gene therapy could be more cost effective once more is known about its U.S. price and long-term success rates, a preliminary report from an independent U.S. nonprofit organization said on Thursday.

Separately, Novartis is to buy French contract manufacturer CellforCure from biologics company LFB to boost the Swiss drugmaker’s capacity to produce cell and gene therapies such as its $475,000 Kymriah cancer treatment.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* KTM Industries said it expects to hit its 2018 targets and sees a consolidation of the motorcycle market in 2019, in which it wants to play a significant role.

* ALSO said it was expanding in Croatia by acquiring the distribution business of Recro.

* Rieter Holding said it was selling its real estate in Ingolstadt to Gerchgroup AG of Duesseldorf, resulting in an extraordinary profit contribution of around 60 million euros in 2019.

* CEVA Logistics said the Swiss Takeover Board had extended the deadline to publish the offer prospectus for the public tender offer by France’s CMA CGM.

* Implenia said it won a contract in Sweden worth around 90 million euros.

* Helvetia Holding named Andre Keller as its new chief investment officer

* DKSH Holding said it signed an agreement to buy the distribution business of Auric Pacific in Singapore and Malaysia.

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)