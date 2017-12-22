Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 22

ZURICH, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,466 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The drugmaker is buying U.S. cancer drug specialist Ignyta Inc for $1.7 billion. Roche will buy all of Ignyta’s outstanding shares for $27 each, representing a premium of about 74 percent to its closing price on Thursday.

Celgene Corp said it failed to show that combining its cancer drug Revlimid with the cancer drug rituximab was more effective in treating follicular lymphoma than the standard combination of rituximab and chemotherapy.

Chemotherapy typically has harsher side effects than more targeted biologic treatments such as Revlimid and rituximab, which is sold by Roche Holding AG under the brand name Rituxan.

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review for Novartis’s Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist for treating some patients with advanced melanoma, the Swiss drugmaker said.

California’s top court opened the door for consumers to sue Novartis AG and other makers of brand-name pharmaceutical products over injuries blamed on generic versions of the drugs manufactured by other companies.

NESTLE

Mexican restaurant operator CMR said that it will partner with the local unit of Swiss food giant Nestle to operate cafes under its Nescafe coffee brand.

ZURICH

The insurer is buying Hong Kong-based Bright Box to strengthen capabilities in connected cars

ADECCO

The staffing group itself holds just over 3 percent of its voting rights, it told the Swiss stock exchange

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Tamedia offers 35.50 francs per share of Goldbach Group AG

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG is acquiring semper constantia privatbank for around 185 million euros

* Implenia and Risa win job in Norway to build dam and tunnel, contract worth around 70 million Sfr

* Syngenta AG shares to be delisted as of Jan 8

* Metall Zug AG buys majority holding in Haag-Streit Holding AG

* Zurich Insurance Group AG announces early redemption of $500 million of perpetual capital notes

* Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA - acquires Swiss Hydrogen‍​

* Groupe Minoteries SA acquires Silo Schwarzenbach from Eberle Nafag AG

* Arbonia AG sells property in Altstätten

ECONOMY

Swiss Q3 current account and balance of payments due at 0800 GMT

KOF leading indicator for December due at 0800 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect reading of 110.2 versus 110.3 in November