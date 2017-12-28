FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2017 / 5:43 AM / in an hour

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis: Luye Pharma Group Ltd. said a German court of appeal dismissed an appeal from Novartis AG in a patent infringement lawsuit regarding Rivastigmine 1 day patch to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

* Syngenta said it intends to voluntarily delist its American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange and subsequently deregister and terminate its U.S. reporting obligations.

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

