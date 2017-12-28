Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 28

ZURICH, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis: Luye Pharma Group Ltd. said a German court of appeal dismissed an appeal from Novartis AG in a patent infringement lawsuit regarding Rivastigmine 1 day patch to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

* Syngenta said it intends to voluntarily delist its American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange and subsequently deregister and terminate its U.S. reporting obligations.

