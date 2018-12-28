Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 28

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent higher at 8,271 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Baloise said was investing 86.5 million Swiss francs to acquire a 20 percent stake in Infracore SA, a subsidiary of Aevis Victoria.

* Credit Suisse: U.S. fund Dodge & Cox increased its stake in the Swiss bank to 3.06 percent.

* Swiss Re Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler told the Financial Times investors in “alternative capital” underwriting natural catastrophe and other insurance risks could face disappointments following a series of natural disasters and stagnating insurance prices.

ECONOMY

Swiss KOF indicator for December due at 0800 GMT. Seen easing to 98.7 points vs 99.1 points. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)