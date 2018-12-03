Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 3

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.5 percent higher at 9,176 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS STOCKS

The Swiss government announced plans on Friday to ban trading of Swiss shares on European Union stock exchanges from January, in an escalating row with Brussels that could put a severe dent in cross-border stock trading.

NOVARTIS

Novartis’s gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) could be approved in May 2019 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreed to an accelerated review of the Swiss drugmaker’s treatment.

For more, click on

UBS

China’s securities regulator gave approval for UBS to hold the majority stake in its securities joint venture, making it the first foreign bank to take such control under new rules announced by Beijing last year.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Airopack Technology announced on Saturday a comprehensive recapitalisation plan with a fully underwritten 117 million euro rights offering, significant debt reduction and maturity extension of remaining indebtedness to 2022, and a new governance structure.

* Arbonia said it appointed Daniel Wuest as its new CFO and member of Group Management.

* Eastern Property Holdings said its EPH rental properties generated $51.63 million of net rental income in the nine months of 2018.

* Implenia said it expects to make value adjustments totalling 70 to 90 million Swiss francs for 2018 as a result of one-time write-downs and lower earnings from ongoing business in parts of the International Segment. It is currently reviewing its strategy and still expects to pay out a dividend.

* Julius Baer lost a team of eight senior client advisers in the Middle East, including regional head Daniel Savary, to rival Pictet, finews.ch reported.

* Kudelski does not plan further divestments in the short term and does not need a capital hike in 2019, Chairman and CEO Andre Kudelski said in an interview with Finanz und Wirtschaft.

* Leclanche SA said the Swiss Takeover Board had approved the request for an exemption from the mandatory takeover offer duty by FEFAM to convert its certain debt into equity in Leclanche.

* MCH Group said it expected a negative result prior to special measures of at least 14 million Swis francs in 2018, primarily due to declines in Baselworld.

* Novartis said new data from a post hoc analysis of the Phase II SUSTAIN study of antibody infusion Crizanlizumab to treat sickle cell disease shows greater reductions of vaso-occlusive crises in patients who were adherent to the treatment protocol.

* Novartis also said longer-term analyses of two pivotal clinical trials showed Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) demonstrated strong efficacy with durable responses in patients with advanced blood cancers.

* Novartis also said results of a retrospective, real-world evidence study demonstrated that patients with immune thrombocytopenia experienced better clinical outcomes with Revolade, in terms of fewer bleeding episodes.

* Polyphor said it had positive results from the FDA Type B Guidance meeting on the planned Phase III study for balixafortide.

* Roche said that its antibody drug conjugate polatuzumab vedotin, combined with existing therapies, doubled overall survival in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and shows promise as a treatment option at first relapse.

* Valora said it will reorganise its businesses from Jan. 1 to increase its impact in the foodvenience business.

* Von Roll said it was launching a new entity for the fast-growing e-mobility segment.

* Zur Rose said that, due to a mistake at a bank, 385,714 shares that would have been subscribed by KWE Beteiligungen AG were not included in the total of 889,239 shares subscribed by existing shareholders in the rights issue communicated on Nov. 28. Zur Rose said the incident would not have an effect on the settlement and delivery of the shares issued in the offering, nor would it affect the capital structure of the group.

ECONOMY

* Swiss October retail sales due at 0815 GMT.

* Swiss Manufacturing PMI for November due at 0930 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)