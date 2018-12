ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ROCHE

Roche’s Hemlibra provided sustained bleed control in the largest pivotal study to date of children with a form of haemophilia, the drugmaker said.

ECONOMY

Inflation data for November due at 0815 GMT. Consumer prices seen falling 0.1 percent m/m and rising 1.0 percent y/y.