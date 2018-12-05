Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 5

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent lower at 9,005 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

The Swiss insurer confirmed its 2019 targets at an investor day.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker’s Tecentriq immunotherapy mixed with chemotherapy won a speedy U.S. review for the initial treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC), the company said, a potential boost to the medicine whose revenue trails rivals.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant’s biggest shareholder Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) reiterated it could increase its stake in the specialty chemicals firm, but has no plans for a full takeover, its head told Swiss newspaper NZZ in an interview.

* Graubuendner Kantonalbank said it settled with justice authorities in Germany and will pay 4.7 million euros in relation to untaxed assets of German customers.

* WISeKey said it and Saudi Advanced Technologies “Sat” will establish a joint venture.

* Komax said Vice Chairman Daniel Hirschi will not be standing for re-election at 2019 annual general meeting and that it proposes Mariel Hoch be elected as a new board member.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BUCHER INDUSTRIES - Credit Suisse raises to “neutral” from “underperform”

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)