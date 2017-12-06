FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 6
#Private Equity
December 6, 2017 / 5:36 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

NESTLE

The Swiss food and nutrition giant is paying $2.3 billion to buy Canadian vitamin maker Atrium Innovations, it said on Tuesday, expanding its presence in the consumer healthcare market as it seeks to offset weakness in its traditional packaged foods.

For more click

CREDIT SUISSE, UBS

U.S. corporate tax cuts making their way through Congress will cost big Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS billions of Swiss francs by forcing them to write down large deferred tax assets, the Tages Anzeiger newspaper reports

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group Holding AG says ‍has reexamined a transaction carried out by one of its former subsidiaries in 1998 involved in tax-related offshore transaction

* HBM Healthcare Investments said Vitaeris, a company in its portfolio, has begun a strategic partnership with CSL Ltd that includes an option for a takeover.

* Meyer Burger Technology says ‍holders of 71.2 percent of outstanding 100 mln franc 5.5 percent convertible bonds due 2020 have accepted conversion offer

* Swiss Estates AG says Marc Essig to become CFO

* Admicasa Holding AG acquires Etzel Immobilien AG for 1.45 million francs​

ECONOMY

Consumer price data for November due at 0815 GMT

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
