Consumer Electronics
December 6, 2018 / 5:56 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 6

1 Min Read

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Comet’s Board of Directors nominated Christoph Kutter as independent Chairman of the Board.

* Fundamenta Real Estate raised net proceeds of 80.44 million Swiss francs through the placement of 5,857,840 new shares and will move its listing from the Berne stock exchange to SIX exchange on Thursday.

*Schaffner Holding said on Thursday its fiscal year 2017/18 sales grew 13.2 pct to 221.5 million swiss franc.

ECONOMY

No major economic data due (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.