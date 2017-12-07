FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 7
December 7, 2017 / 5:53 AM

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

After lagging rivals in cancer immunotherapies, Swiss drugmaker Roche hopes to leap-frog into the lead in the biggest market, tackling previously untreated lung cancer.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said its Kisqali is the first and only CDK4/6 inhibitor to show superior median progression-free survival compared to oral endocrine therapy as first-line treatment in a phase III trial dedicated to premenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer.

* Schaffner Holding said an EBIT margin in mid-single digits is currently expected for fiscal year 2017/18.

* Eastern Property Holdings Limited announced the financing for the upcoming closing of the acquisition of 94 percent of the property work life center in Hamburg, Germany.

ECONOMY

* Swiss jobless rate for November due at 0645 GMT

* Swiss National Bank foreign exchange reserves for November due at 0800 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
