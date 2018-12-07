Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 7

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.2 percent higher at 8,765 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS-EU TIES

Switzerland’s divided cabinet looks bound for a clash with the European Union with its likely rebuff of a draft treaty that has exposed deep divisions in Swiss attitudes towards its biggest trading partner.

ROCHE

The drugmaker said that its Tecentriq immunotherapy in combination with chemotherapy was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a first-line treatment for a type of lung cancer.

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker said its U.S. unit Sandoz Inc. will launch Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp’s emergency allergy shots next year in the United States at a price that is about 16 percent below that of similar rival products.

MEYER BURGER

Meyer Burger’s largest shareholder called for the money-losing solar machinery maker to renew its board of directors and to consider raising money to finance its own efforts to manufacture solar cells.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Asmallworld AG announces launch of rights offering and raises revenue guidance for 2018

* Landis+Gyr announced a series of project and contract updates involving metering deployments at Evergy Inc. subsidiaries.

* BFW Liegenschaften AG: sale of three smaller properties with gross proceeds of CHF 16.8 million; for 2018 additional one-off gain of around CHF 1 million will be generated

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)