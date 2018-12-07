Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 7

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
The drugmaker said its U.S. unit Sandoz Inc. will launch Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp’s emergency allergy shots next year in the United States, at a price that is about 16 percent below that of similar rival products.
The drugmaker said that its Tecentriq immunotherapy in combination with chemotherapy was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a first-line treatment for a type of lung cancer.
Meyer Burger’s largest shareholder called for the money-losing solar machinery maker to renew its board of directors and to consider raising money to finance its own efforts to manufacture solar cells.
* Landis+Gyr announced a series of project and contract updates involving metering deployments at Evergy Inc. subsidiaries.
No major economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)