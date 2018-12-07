Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec. 7

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker said its U.S. unit Sandoz Inc. will launch Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp’s emergency allergy shots next year in the United States, at a price that is about 16 percent below that of similar rival products.

ROCHE

The drugmaker said that its Tecentriq immunotherapy in combination with chemotherapy was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a first-line treatment for a type of lung cancer.

MEYER BURGER

Meyer Burger’s largest shareholder called for the money-losing solar machinery maker to renew its board of directors and to consider raising money to finance its own efforts to manufacture solar cells.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Landis+Gyr announced a series of project and contract updates involving metering deployments at Evergy Inc. subsidiaries.

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)