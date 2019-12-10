Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 10

BERLIN/ZURICH, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% lower at 10,430 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

FINANCE

Switzerland’s financial watchdog FINMA presents its risk monitor.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Newron Pharmaceuticals said it will request a Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss the company’s proposed statistical plan prior to unbinding the STARS clinical trial data results.

* Novartis announced results from two analyses of real-world experience with CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah, saying the therapy’s efficacy and safety were consistent when compared to the pivotal trials.

* Roche said it obtained the CE Mark for its Accu-Chek SugarView app, paving the the way for the launch of the diabetes management solution in Europe and further countries around the world requiring the CE Mark.

* Schmolz+Bickenbach announced details of its capital increase of at least 325 million Swiss francs ($325.91 million). The rights exercise period for existing shareholders is expected to run from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, while the international offering for new shares for which rights have not been validly exercised will run from Dec. 12 to Dec. 20.

* Schroder ImmoPLUS fund manager Schroder Investment Management (Switzerland) AG said it decided to perform a capital increase of approximately 185 million Swiss francs for the fund.

* Sika said it started operations at its third plant in Indonesia as it aligned local production capacities with strong demand for building materials.

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled.