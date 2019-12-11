Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 11

BERLIN/ZURICH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
The second-biggest Swiss bank is aiming for a 10% return on tangible equity as part of its 2020 targets, it said ahead of an investor day.
The Swiss private banking unit of HSBC Holdings Plc will pay $192.4 million to resolve a U.S. probe of its role in helping wealthy Americans evade taxes by using undeclared Swiss bank accounts, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Mario Greco re-emphasized in an interview with the Neue Zuercher Zeitung that he does not plan any big takeovers.
A New York federal judge on Tuesday rejected the bank’s bid to dismiss a U.S. government lawsuit accusing it of causing “catastrophic” investor losses in residential mortgage-backed securities sold before the 2008 financial crisis.
Zurich Insurance - RBC cuts to “sector perform” from “outperform”
* Novartis and Roche said U.S. regulators have accepted a supplementary application for Xolair to treat nasal polyps
