Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 11

BERLIN/ZURICH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The second-biggest Swiss bank is aiming for a 10% return on tangible equity as part of its 2020 targets, it said ahead of an investor day.

HSBC

The Swiss private banking unit of HSBC Holdings Plc will pay $192.4 million to resolve a U.S. probe of its role in helping wealthy Americans evade taxes by using undeclared Swiss bank accounts, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

ZURICH INSURANCE

Chief Executive Mario Greco re-emphasized in an interview with the Neue Zuercher Zeitung that he does not plan any big takeovers.

UBS

A New York federal judge on Tuesday rejected the bank’s bid to dismiss a U.S. government lawsuit accusing it of causing “catastrophic” investor losses in residential mortgage-backed securities sold before the 2008 financial crisis.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

Zurich Insurance - RBC cuts to “sector perform” from “outperform”

COMPANY NEWS

* Novartis and Roche said U.S. regulators have accepted a supplementary application for Xolair to treat nasal polyps

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)