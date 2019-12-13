Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 13

BERLIN/ZURICH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.8% higher at 10,532 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank and Citigroup have dropped out of the U.S. initial public offering of Chinese shared workspace provider Ucommune, baulking at its desired valuation, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche reported positive phase III study results for Tecentriq in advanced melanoma

* Flughafen Zurich said it has agreed to buy 36 properties around the airport from Priora Suisse, including hangers and catering buildings, for an undisclosed sum

* Bank Linth LLB AG: operations and services management division will be dissolved on March 31, 2020

* Transocean Ltd. announced a contract for a drilling platform off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago.

* Swiss Prime Site AG said it sells its unit Tertianum Group

* Kardex AG: Dr. Andreas Häberli and Eugen Elmiger proposed for election to the board of directors

RESEARCH

Barry Callebaut AG: Credit Suisse raises target price to CHF 2,330 from 2,310

AMS AG: Deutsche Bank resumes coverage with buy rating and CHF 52 target price