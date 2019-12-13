Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 13

BERLIN/ZURICH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank and Citigroup have dropped out of the U.S. initial public offering of Chinese shared workspace provider Ucommune, baulking at its desired valuation, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Roche reported positive phase III study results for Tecentriq.

*Flughafen Zurich said it has agreed to buy 36 properties around the airport from Priora Suisse, including hangers and catering buildings, for an undisclosed sum.

* Transocean Ltd. announced a contract for a drilling platform off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago.

* Swiss Prime Site AG said it sells its unit Tertianum Group.