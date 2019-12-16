Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 16

BERLIN/ZURICH, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% higher at 10,461 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker on Monday said it is jettisoning what it had hoped would be a billion-dollar-selling asthma drug, fevipiprant, from its development program after the medicine failed another set of key trials.

SWATCH

The company’s ET unit, which supplies parts to much of the watch market faces a possible sales ban next year by Switzerland’s Competition Commission (Weka), newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende reported on Saturday.

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank is selling its main Geneva office building to British asset manager Schroders for more than 300 million Swiss francs ($301 million), newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende reported on Saturday.

EFG INTERNATIONAL

Swiss wealth manager EFG International EFGN.S on Friday dismissed media reports over a potential acquisition of the bank by Julius Baer.

ANALYST VIEWS:

* Lafargeholcim LTD: Citigroup raises price target to 62 Sfr from 60 Sfr

COMPANY NEWS:

* Basilea said it is advancing an oncology drug, lisavanbulin, to a targeted, biomarket-driven phase 2 study against glioblastoma following signals of efficacy in two patients

* Crealogix said Oliver Weber is taking over as CEO on Jan. 1 from Thomas Avedik, who is taking an early retirement

* Wisekey said it has a blockchain-related partnership with Wecan Group

* Novavest Real Estate said it is trading for the first time on the SIX Swiss Exchange

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)