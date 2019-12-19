Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 19

BERLIN/ZURICH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SWATCH GROUP

Swatch Group threatened on Wednesday to pursue damages after it said the Swiss competition authority COMCO wants to prohibit the world’s biggest watch maker from supplying watch mechanisms to other companies during 2020. COMCO Director Patrik Ducrey told Reuters the agency would issue a statement on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gurit Holding signed a three-year contract for core materials worth 25 million Swiss francs ($25.07 million) with a Chinese OEM, half of which will be for PET core material. The company added it plans to proceed with an already-announced plan to increase its PET extrusion capacities in 2020 at sites in Tianjin, China and Matamoros, Mexico.

* Voluntis announced a new collaboration in oncology with Novartis to evaluate the use of Voluntis’ digital therapeutic platform for breast cancer patients.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* BELIMO HOLDING AG: Credit Suisse initiates with underperform, SFR 5500 target price

* DAETWYLER HOLDING AG: Credit Suisse initiates with outperform, SFR 220 target price

* LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA: UBS cuts to neutral from buy

* SGS SA: Citigroup raises price target to SFR 2500 from SFR 2400

ECONOMY

Swiss trade data for November due at 0700 GMT.