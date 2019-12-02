Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 2

BERLIN/ZURICH, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% higher at 10,528 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH

The fight for control of Schmolz+Bickenbach flared on Sunday, with Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg’s investment vehicle accusing a rival shareholder of trying to increase its stake on the cheap via a planned share issue.

UBS

UBS and its related bodies reduced shareholding in A2 Milk Co to 5.49%.

ETHOS GROUP

The Swiss proxy adviser said it launched a second index focused on good corporate governance and environmental sustainability. The Ethos Swiss Governance Index Large includes a range of the largest Swiss-listed companies, and underweights LafargeHolcim, Partners Group, Richemont , SGS and Roche. The index excludes Swatch.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Eastern Property Holdings said it had generated $56 million of net rental income in the first nine months of 2019, compared to $51.6 million a year earlier.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said that it had reached a worldwide distribution agreement with Medtronic for its Eleview product for helping lift and remove polyps in the gastrointestinal tract

ECONOMY

Swiss October retail sales due at 0730 GMT.

Swiss November manufacturing PMI due at 0830 GMT. Seen at 48.6 points. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)