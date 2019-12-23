Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 23

BERLIN/ZURICH, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse is set to announce the results of a second probe into internal surveillance at the bank as pressure mounts on Switzerland’s second-largest lender to explain another alleged instance of an executive being tailed.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said it entered into a $1.15 billion licensing agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics to obtain the right to launch and commercialize Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) outside the United States.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* DKSH said it signed an agreement to acquire specialty chemicals distributor Axieo, thereby expanding the geographical footprint of its Performance Materials Business Unit in the Pacific region.

* Schmolz+Bickenbach: NZZ reported that the company’s third-biggest shareholder, the founding families’ Schmolz+Bickenbach Beteiligungs GmbH, had taken legal action in front of the Swiss Federal Administrative Court against Swiss financial market watchdog FINMA’s decision to allow the two biggest shareholders’ to increase their stakes without submitting an offer for the remaining shares.

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled