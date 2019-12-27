Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 27

BERLIN/ZURICH, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2% higher at 10,749 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and major exchanges have fined Credit Suisse’s CSGN.S U.S.-based securities business $6.5 million for supervisory failings, FINRA said late on Monday. “We are pleased to have resolved these matters with FINRA and these exchanges,” a spokesman for Credit Suisse said on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Molecular Partners said it has received orphan drug designation for MP0250, for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma.

* Zur Rose Group said the purchase price payment for the medpex acquisition had been completed early by an earely earn-out settlement.

* Wisekey page on Nasdaq website is now showing current stock price of the company, the Swiss e-security company said after technical issues stopped pricing updates.

ECONOMY

Swiss investor sentiment for December due at 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)