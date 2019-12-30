Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 30

BERLIN/ZURICH, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

The largest Swiss bank is seeking to increase the credit quota within its wealth management business to about 15% from 7%, SonntagsZeitung reported over the weekend, citing unnamed sources within the bank, a move that could boost lending to its wealthiest customers by around 200 billion Swiss francs ($205.17 billion).

CREDIT SUISSE

Switzerland’s financial markets supervisor FINMA is scrutinizing whether a law firm hired to examine the bank’s surveillance of employees asked “tough-enough questions”, the newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported, citing a source within the supervisory community, adding that central to the FINMA probe is what and when CEO Tidjane Thiam and Chairman Urs Rohner knew about the spying.

ECONOMY

KOF business climate index for December due at 0800 GMT. Index seen rising to 94.5 points. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)