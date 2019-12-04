Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 4

BERLIN/ZURICH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% higher at 10,267 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The cocoa products maker said that 26% of the farmer groups from which it sourced products in 2018/2019 had programmes to prevent child labour, more than double the figure from the previous year.

EFG INTERNATIONAL

EFG International said on Wednesday its results will not be affected by a court ruling forcing Switzerland’s markets supervisor to reconsider its seizure of about $95 million from a bank that the Swiss money manager bought in 2016.

GAM HOLDING

The Swiss stock exchange listing authority said on Wednesday that GAM Holding understated liabilities from its 2016 acquisition of Cantab Capital Partners LLP in a disputed case in which the asset manager vowed to fight a possible sanction.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker’s Tecentriq immunotherapy mixed with chemotherapy won U.S. approval as an initial treatment for a form of lung cancer as the company seeks to establish its alternative to drugs from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuros Biosciences said it raised total gross proceeds of 12.5 million Swiss francs in its capital increase.

* Bucher Industries said it is buying EurovoirieSAS, a French distributor of municipal vehicles with 75 employees and sales of 30 million euros in 2018.

* Flughafen Zurich shares are being sold by funds advised by Universities Superannuation Scheme Ltd. Bookrunner Credit Suisse said books are oversubscribed, the offer size is 1.7 million shares, about 5.6% of total, with the price guidance 167-167.50 francs per share.

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)