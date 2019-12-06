Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 6

BERLIN/ZURICH, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4% higher at 10,399 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS RE

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc will buy the British insurance unit of Swiss Re AG in a cash-and-shares deal worth 3.2 billion pounds ($4.1 billion).

Swiss Re said it would get a cash payment of 1.2 billion pounds and a stake in Phoenix of 13% to 17%. Swiss Re estimated the transaction, expected to close in mid-2020, would have a positive impact on its Group Swiss Solvency Test (SST) ratio and economic profit and a negative impact on its US GAAP results in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Shares indicated up 2.2%

Swiss Re said it will adopt International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for its consolidated financial statements as of 2024. It now reports results in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (US GAAP).

NOVARTIS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved three generic versions of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG’s top-selling multiple sclerosis (MS) medicine Gilenya.

ROCHE

The shareholder pool that controls the Swiss drugmaker has ben extended to a fifth generation of the heirs of founder Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis AG: phase III data on new inhaled dual combination QMF149 show significant improvement across key asthma outcomes versus monotherapy

* Medacta revised its full-year guidance, saying it now expects adjusted EBITDA of approximately around 30% instead of previous forecast of around 32%. Shares indicated down 5.8%

* Swiss Life Holding AG: completes share buyback programme

* Swiss Stock Exchange SIX: approves Groupe Baumgartner Holding request for registered shares to be delisted; delisting will take place on 17 December 2019, the last trading day will be on 16 December 2019

RESEARCH

Givaudan SA: Credit Suisse raises target price to CHF 2,200 from 2,000

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)