Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 9

BERLIN/ZURICH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% higher at 10,475 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

AMS

The company said it had succeeded at its second attempt with a 4.6 billion euro bid for Osram, gaining more than 55% of the German lighting group’s shares.

VONTOBEL

The Swiss private bank on Monday said it was handing over its equity brokerage business to Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB) as part of a reorganisation. It added that its results for the first 11 months of 2019 were better than a year ago.

SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH

The company got a boost on Monday in its fight for survival as Swiss market supervisor FINMA allowed the steelmaker’s big shareholders to increase their stakes without having to make a takeover offer for the entire business.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker again extended its offer for shares of gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics to Dec. 16 as a regulatory review of the $4.3 billion transaction drags on.

Vice Chairman Andre Hoffmann told Schweiz am Wochenende paper that Novartis’ 33% voting stake in Roche is not a major factor. “It does not make such a big difference to us if a company has 33% of Roche or if it is several individuals. I do not see an advantage or disadvtange in this,” he was quoted as saying in an interview about the fifth generation of heirs joining the shareholder pool that controls the drugmaker.

ZKB

CEO Martin Scholl told Tages-Anzeiger newspaper the bank decided case-by-case which customers need to pay negative interest on deposits, and around 2,000 to 2,500 of ZKB’s one million customers now did so. Charging for deposits above 100,000 Swiss francs was not bank policy.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aevis Victoria said it was selling Generale Beaulieu Immobiliere SA to Infracore, resulting in a 21.7 million franc profit

* Burkhalter Holding said it had acquired Elektro Kaelin AG of Einsiedeln.

* Hochdorf Holding said its board of directors of sold its 51% majority stake in companies of Pharmalys Group acquired at the end of 2016 to Pharmalys Invest Holding, controlled by Amir Mechria.

* Roche’s Genentech said new data demonstrated a continued clinical benefit of fixed-duration, chemotherapy-free Venclexta-based treatments in chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

* Medartis confirmed its 2019 guidance and said it had set aside about $3 million to cover costs related to an anti-corruption investigation in Brazil that involved a former distributor.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

LANDIS+GYR - JP Morgan cuts to “underweight” from “neutral”

ECONOMY

* Swiss November jobless data due at 0645 GMT. Seasonally-adjusted rate seen flat at 2.3% (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)