Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 1

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,993 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the factors which may affect Swiss stocks today:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The cement-maker said it has completed the sale of its Indonesia business in a deal which valued the unit at $1.75 billion.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gurit Holding: net sales of CHF 425.3 million for full year 2018 (FY 2017: CHF 360.5 million)

* Avaloq said all Raiffeisen banks at 900 sites in Switzerland are live on the Avaloq platform after one of Switzerland’s biggest IT projects was completed at the start of January.

* Orascom Development Holding said its largest subsidiary in Egypt entered the main Egyptian stock exchange index EGX 30.

* PSP Swiss Property purchased nine and sold three properties.

* Roche Diagnostics said it received Canadian authorisation to market cobas HPV on cobas 6800/8800 systems for cervical cancer screening in Canada.

* Lem Holding reported 9-Month EBIT Up At 50.8 Mln Swiss francs

* Landis+Gyr Group said Kirkbi Invest holds 15.06 percent of its registered shares.

* Emmi said it has sold its trading and supply company Emmi Frisch-Service to Transgourmet Group for an undisclosed sum.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals said it has completed patient enrolment in a pivotal STARS Study.

* Airopack Technology Group said no financing has been completed to solve its debt problems and the ongoing shortage of liquidity means ability to continue to trade is doubtful.

* Bobst said it expects FY 2018 earnings before interest and tax at around 85 million Swiss francs, slightly down from its previous forecast.

* Asmallworld said it has bought LuxuryBARED, a travel booking platform for wealthy travellers.

* Barry Callebaut said it has completed its purchase of Russian chocolate-maker Inforum.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved to -4 points in the first quarter of 2019 from -6 points in Q4, 2018, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said .

* Swiss December retail sales due at 0730 GMT

* Swiss January manufacturing PMI due at 0830 GMT, seen at 55.8 vs 57.8 in December