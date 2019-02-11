Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 11

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 9,045 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse’s investment banking operation has been scaled back enough, Chairman Urs Rohner was quoted saying in a newspaper interview, underscoring the number two Swiss bank’s commitment to the business.

UBS

Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti could move to the Swiss bank’s board of directors and eventually replace Axel Weber as chairman, the SonntagsZeitung newspaper reported, citing a “scenario” outlined by unnamed Ermotti allies

Separately, the bank has overhauled its pay policy for 10,000 staff in an attempt to reduce uncertainty about bonuses and cut the amount of time managers spend on allocating them, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

LEONTEQ

The derivatives specialist is sticking to its 300 million Swiss franc ($300 million) operating income goal despite a slow start to the year amid cautious client trading, Chief Executive Lukas Ruflin tells the Finanz und Wirtschaft paper.

ZUR ROSE

The online pharmacy group sees 2019 as a year of consolidating recent acquisitions, Chief Executive Walter Oberhaensli tells Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

PANALPINA

Finanz und Wirtschaft’s Praktikus column says Goldman Sachs has sounded out professional investors about what price they would be prepared to accept to tender shares in logistics group Panalpina. It says Goldman Sachs advised the foundation that is Panalpina’s major shareholder and which rebuffed a stock-and-cash offer initially worth around 170 Swiss francs a share from Danish group DSV. “The bank’s approach is a signal. The foundation could say yes to an offer closer to 200 francs,” the paper says without giving any source for the information.

SWISSCOM/SUNRISE/SALT

The rollout of 5G mobile services in Switzerland could be delayed by the need for more antennas, the head of industry association Asut told the NZZ am Sonntag paper.

“We assume that around 15,000 additional mobile sites will have to be built unless emission limits are adjusted,” Christian Grasser was cited as saying.

SNB/PENSION FUNDS

The head of the Swiss pension fund association, Hanspeter Konrad, welcomes a call to have the Swiss National Bank channel the money it makes from negative interest rates to the sector to help relieve financial pressure negative rates bring.

“All measures that promote a correction of these negative rates and set a conscious signal against the National Bank are to be supported,” he told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Airopack said that discussions with its lenders led to the result that no comprehensive refinancing of the company as a whole was achievable.

* Comet Holding reported a full-year net income of 12.3 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

Swiss voters rejected on Sunday a proposal to limit urban sprawl by freezing the size of construction zones, rebuffing a plea from environmentalists to protect open spaces from the advance of bulldozers.

Switzerland will sign an agreement with Britain on Monday to continue trading on preferential terms after Brexit, the British trade department said.

* January CPI due at 0730 GMT. Seen at +0.6 pct y/y.