Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 12

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.25 percent higher at 9,091 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

VONTOBEL HOLDING

Swiss private bank and asset manager Vontobel posts a 14 percent rise in adjusted full-year net profit, as the bank took in 5 billion Swiss francs ($4.98 billion) in fresh client money. It said it expects a challenging environment in 2019, but remained on track as it works towards 2020 targets, which it raised in July.

Shares indicated 2 percent lower

PANALPINA

Artisan Partners, whose clients own 12 percent of Panalpina, urged the company to give a takeover offer from DSV “impartial consideration”.

NESTLE

EARNINGS POLL - Nestle Q4 real internal growth seen at 2.7 pct

SWISSCOM SUNRISE

Mobile rival Salt says it launches first “everything unlimited” package for and in the EU, USA and Canada on the Swiss market.

BRAZIL

Swiss authorities are assisting Brazilian prosecutors in their investigation into an alleged corruption scheme involving global commodity trading firms Vitol, Glencore and Trafigura, a spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland said on Monday.

COMPANY NEWS

** Airopack Technology Group AG: cantonal court of Zug grants provisional moratorium; major lenders have initiated enforcement of security

** Lastminute.Com NV: in 2018, LM group generated revenues of EUR 285.6m in its core business, up 13.7%; FY net earnings of EUR 8.2m compared to a loss of (7.8m) year before

** Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV: files marketing authorisation application for methylene blue mmx 200 mg tablets with European Medicines Agency

ECONOMY

Government bond announcement due around 0700 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)