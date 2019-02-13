Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 13

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.22 percent higher at 9,148 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CLARIANT

Fourth-quarter sales and operating profit fell as the Swiss specialty chemicals maker saw its plastics and coatings business hurt by softening demand in Asia and Europe and as exchange rates wiped out underlying sales growth.

ALPIQ

Alpiq is fighting Bouygues Construction over the purchase price for the Swiss utility’s engineering business bought by the French company in 2018, with Bouygues demanding it be 205.1 million Swiss francs ($204.08 million).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Allreal Holding said it proposed Ralph-Thomas Honegger to succeed Bruno Bettoni as chairman of its board.

* Flughafen Zuerich said the number of passengers rose by 5.8 percent y/y in January.

* Kudelski announced a partnership with French security company Idemia aimed at providing a solution to manage network connectivity and security of cellular IoT devices.

* Temenos said it had total software licensing growth of 21 percent last year and was expecting 17.5-22.5 percent growth this year. It also appointed CFO Max Chuard as its new CEO from March 1, and Panagiotis “Takis” Spiliopoulos, Head of Research for Vontobel, to replace him as CFO from March 31.

* Baloise Holding said it has invested in the start-up Stable

* Valiant Holding said full-year group profit rose to 120.3 million francs

* Bell Food Group said full-year profit decreased 16.1 percent to 89.3 million francs.

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled.