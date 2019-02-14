Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 14

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,201 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse sees markets starting to steady, Switzerland’s second-biggest bank said on Thursday as it reported its first annual profit since 2014.

NESTLE

Nestle said it expected its organic sales to rise this year after an improving performance in China and North America helped growth accelerate in 2018 after six years of slowdowns.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

** Novartis AG said on Wednesday it received FDA approval for Egaten for the treatment of fascioliasis, a neglected tropical disease.

** Bank Cler AG: FY profit 39.8 million Sfr

** Swiss Exchange Regulation Ltd says opening an investigation against CI Com for possible violations of provisions regarding ad hoc publicity and regular reporting obligations

ECONOMY

*January producer/import prices due at 0730 GMT.