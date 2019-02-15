Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 15

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,132 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

PANALPINA

Swiss logistics company Panalpina confirmed that it was in talks with Kuwait-based Agility Group on potential strategic opportunities, saying the negotiations remained “at a preliminary stage”.

Shares indicated down 0.2 pct

CREDIT SUISSE

The key capital ratio will probably drop to a level slightly below the bank’s target in the first quarter as Credit Suisse sets aside assets to meet regulatory requirements and spends more on growth, Bloomberg reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* St Galler Kantonalbank AG: FY consolidated profit increased by 1.7 % to CHF 158.6 million

* BB Biotech AG: FY net loss of CHF 471 mn compared to a net gain of CHF 688 mn for full year of 2017

* Burckhardt Compression said it appointed Rainer Duebi to be the new President of the Services Division and a member of the Executive Board.

* Sonova Holding AG: Anssi Vanjoki, non-executive board of directors member, will not stand for re-election

* Coltene Holding AG: net sales CHF 204.0 million in 2018 fiscal year (2017: CHF 168.0 million)

RESEARCH

NESTLE SA: MORGAN STANLEY RAISES PRICE TARGET TO SFR 96 FROM SFR 92

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG: JP MORGAN CUTS PRICE TARGET TO SFR 16 FROM SFR 16.50

SGS SA: JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 2500 FROM SFR 2490

TEMENOS AG: JEFFERIES CUTS TARGET PRICE TO SFR 115 FROM SFR 120

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)